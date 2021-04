Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon.

DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

Michigan state rep. Jewell Jones charged in alleged drunk driving incident

The Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday morning several charges made against Rep. Jones, who represents the sate’s 11th district, in connection with a traffic incident that occurred on April 6.