Michigan state rep. Jewell Jones charged in alleged drunk driving incident

Michigan state representative Jewell Jones is facing several charges in connection with a collision in Fowlerville last week.

The Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday morning several charges made against Rep. Jones, who represents the sate’s 11th district, in connection with a traffic incident that occurred on April 6. Officials say Jones has been charged with four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with high blood alcohol content, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a weapon under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

On April 6, Jones was reportedly found at the scene of a collision on I-96 in Fowlerville. The state rep. was reportedly housed at the Livingston County Jail in Howell, where he was released on Wednesday, April 7.

Michigan State Police and the Livingston County Prosecutor would not share many details of the incident prior to formal charges being made. Specific details about the incident have not yet been shared by police as of Friday morning.

Officials say Jones now faces the following penalties:

Maximum penalty of 2 years in prison for the resisting and obstructing a police officer charges,

180 days in jail for the operating with a high blood alcohol content,

93 days in jail for operating while Intoxicated,

93 days in jail for possession of a weapon under the influence of alcohol and

93 days for reckless driving.

The lawmaker will be arraigned in Livingston County, but officials did not yet announce a date.

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to the April 6 incident to contact Michigan State Police.

In 2018, Jones was charged with having open intoxicants in his car in 2018, but he was not drunk at the time.

