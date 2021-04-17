40-year-old woman charged with carjacking US Postal Service truck in Detroit

DETROIT – A 40-year-old woman has been charged in connection with stealing a United States Postal Service mail truck in Detroit.

Wayne County Prosecutors charged Sadie Lakisha Hawkins, of Detroit, with one count of carjacking, one count of unarmed robbery, one count of receiving and concealing stolen property over $20,000 and one count of unlawful driving away of an automobile.

The incident happened Wednesday, April 14, in the 12600 block of Monte Vista Street. Prosecutors said Hawkins forcefully pulled the female USPS worker from the vehicle before getting in and taking off.

She was later arrested after the vehicle was found on Appoline Street near Grand River Avenue.

