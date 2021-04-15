USPS truck stolen in Detroit recovered, suspect arrested

DETROIT – A woman is in custody after a U.S. Postal Service truck reported stolen in Detroit was found.

According to the USPS, the incident happened at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday while the mail carrier was on her route on Monte Vista Street. Officials said a woman in her 40s pushed the carrier out of her truck and took off in the vehicle.

The mail carrier was not injured.

The vehicle was located on Appoline Street near Grand River Avenue with the woman still sitting in the driver seat.

The truck was taken to Downtown Detroit for further inspection.

