Macomb County host vaccine clinic for students with special needs

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The massive vaccination sites at Ford Field and the TCF Center can be overwhelming.

For people with disabilities and anxiety, it might be a reason to not get a shot.

April 17, 2021: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 785,307; Death toll now at 16,840

The pandemic has been difficult to navigate for families with disabilities, especially when it comes to getting a vaccine. That’s why Macomb County made a safe and familiar space for people to become vaccinated Saturday at the Macomb Intermediate School District building.

“It feels great that our students are able to get the vaccine and have the support system,” said assistant superintendent for special education and student services Justin Michalak. “It gives a comfort level to the families. It gives comfort level to the students.”

Ad

Teachers, aides and trained nurses were on hand with students in case nerves set in.

For the Jones family, it was a big day as they brought their 18-year-old son for his first dose.

“He did well,” said Shell Jones. “Looking forward to going to the mall now.”

For others, it’s finally having a light in the darkness. For people with disabilities and their families, the threat of COVID has come with it’s own kind of dread. Studies show people with disabilities are multiple times more likely to get the virus and much more likely die because of it, but they’ve also been some of the least talked about and the least tracked over the last 13 months.

“It’s been rough,” said Jane Filzek.

Filzek and her daughter, Amanda, found a little hope for a return to normal.

“Her father and I have both been vaccinated and we talked about and we thought this was the best thing for her,” Filzek said.