Husband shoots wife, car with kids inside on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – A 28-year-old woman was reportedly shot by her husband on Detroit’s west side Saturday when she went to recover their children from a bar parking lot.

According to authorities, it happened at about 1:15 p.m. at a bar located near the intersection of Grand River and Pacific avenues. Police said a 29-year-old man left his 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son unattended inside a black Acura while he went inside for an extended period of time.

Police said the daughter got scared and called her mother, who was later dropped off, got into the Acura and attempted to talk to her husband. Police said the husband fired multiple shots with two guns at the vehicle, striking the vehicle multiple times. His wife was also struck by a bullet, but police said she was able to drive away with the two children, who were not physically hurt.

Police said they instructed her to return to the scene so they could confirm the children were not injured. The wife was treated for a graze gunshot wound, the husband was arrested and police recovered two firearms.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.