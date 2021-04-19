Suspect shot, killed after firing at Detroit police during investigation of shooting, fatal crash

DETROIT – Police shot and killed a man who drove through a crime scene in Detroit where five people had been shot and one person was killed in a car crash.

Police were called to the area of McNichols Road and Ward Avenue at 10:40 p.m. on Sunday where five people had reportedly been shot. Police said the victims range in age from 18 to 36 years old and are still alive.

There was a car crash at the same time in that location that left one man dead and another hospitalized. Police said the two incidents are connected.

While police were investigating, Detroit police Chief James Craig said a man drove through the crime scene, hitting an officer and firing shots from the vehicle.

That suspect was followed to 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue where he exited the vehicle, according to police. Officials said that officers returned fire.

The 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“Clearly this was a suspect that we had to apprehend. Clearly, he was focused on one thing and one thing only, to kill a police officer,” Craig said. “We don’t know if he was going through a state of depression at the time. Again, as it was indicated there was a posting on Facebook clearly indicating and I’ll just make a reference to it, ‘I’m hurt, man.’ That’s all he said. And this was in response to the loss of his good friend, a 21-year-old male.”

