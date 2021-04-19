Police investigate fatal shooting of 36-year-old man on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a double-shooting that happened Sunday on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities he was shot and killed just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Braile and Keeler streets. Police said he was dead when they arrived at the scene.

Another man was shot too and police said he was taken to a hospital by EMS crews. His condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

