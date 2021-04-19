Woman found dead in Southfield hotel after management investigates smell in room

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A woman was found dead at a Southfield hotel after management investigated a smell coming from a room, officials said.

Southfield police were called around 11:30 a.m. Monday (April 19) to the Red Roof Inn at 27660 Northwestern Highway, according to authorities.

Members of the hotel staff had noticed a foul smell in one of the rooms, police said. Management went into the room and found an unresponsive person.

When police arrived, they found a woman dead inside the room, authorities said. She is about 27 years old, they said.

Her cause of death is unknown, and police are investigating to see if any foul play is involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5331.

Police at the Red Roof Inn in Southfield. (WDIV)