69th annual Detroit Autorama canceled due to increased COVID-19 cases

Toundas stated that Championship Auto Shows Inc. and its partner Michigan Hot Rod Association, are fully committed to returning to the TCF Center in 2022.

DETROIT – The 69th annual Detroit Autorama scheduled to take place Friday, April 30 to Sunday, May 2 at the TCF Center has been canceled due to the recent rise in Michigan coronavirus cases, according to producer of the show, Peter Toundas, president and owner of Championship Auto Shows Inc.

“As the event dates draw near, we and our partners have mounting concerns specific to the sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases,” said Toundas. “Our greatest wish is that the COVID-19 numbers would begin to trend downward, but this is not the case.

“We sense and comprehend the level of discomfort on everyone’s part in bringing a large quantity of people into TCF Center under these circumstances. We are an entertainment venue. As such, we want our audience to be able to relax and enjoy their hobby. With the very tight controls that will be necessary, we are concerned that the experience will be significantly diminished.

“We look forward to once again sharing the beauty and passion of the custom car and hot rod hobby in its birthplace, the Motor City in 2022,” he said.

