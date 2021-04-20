Pedestrian thrown off pickup after confronting driver about speed in Ypsilanti neighborhood

The Ford F-250 believed to have been involved in an April 18, 2021, hit-and-run incident in Ypsilanti Township.

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A pedestrian who confronted a driver about speeding through an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood was thrown off the truck when the driver sped away during the exchange, police said.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. Sunday (April 18) in the 7400 block of Warwick Drive, according to authorities.

Witnesses said the driver of a dark-colored Ford F-250 pickup truck got into an altercation with a pedestrian who was unhappy about the driver speeding through the community.

As the altercation escalated, the driver sped off while the pedestrian was still hanging onto the pickup, officials said.

The pedestrian was eventually thrown from the truck and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Officials said the pickup also had an extended cab and long box.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-660-4529 or the confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.