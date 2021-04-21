Slick roads cause 20-car pileup on I-696 ramp to I-94 in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – At least twenty cars are involved in a crash on the ramp from eastbound I-696 to eastbound I-94 in Roseville on Wednesday morning.

Video shows the group of vehicles piled up on what appears to be an icy ramp. Road conditions are currently slick across Metro Detroit amid freezing weather.

Officials have not yet released specific details about the incident or any potential injuries.

The ramps are closed as of Wednesday morning for cleanup and investigation.

