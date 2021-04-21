Tracking car crashes across Metro Detroit Wednesday morning

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – There have been several vehicle crashes across Metro Detroit Wednesday morning as wet and freezing weather cause slick driving conditions.

Here are the crashes we know as of 8:30 a.m.:

At least twenty cars are involved in a crash on the ramp from eastbound I-696 to eastbound I-94 in Roseville on Wednesday morning. Video from the scene shows what appear to be slick road conditions on the ramps.

Specific details about the crash and any injuries have not yet been released. The ramps were closed as of Wednesday morning for cleanup and investigation.

About 14 cars are believed to be involved in a crash on the eastbound I-94 ramp to westbound I-696 on Wednesday.

Officials have not yet released specific details about the incident or any potential injuries.

The ramps were closed as of Wednesday morning for cleanup and investigation.

Multiple-car crash on NB Lodge Freeway near Telegraph

Several vehicles are reportedly involved in a crash on northbound Lodge Freeway near Telegraph Road. Specific details about the crash and any injuries have not yet been released.

Semi truck, car reportedly crash on NB Mound Rd near WB I-696

A semi truck reportedly jackknifed on the ramp from northbound Mound Road to westbound I-696. One car was reportedly under the truck as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officials have not yet released specific details about the incident or any potential injuries.

