Metro Detroit weather: Starting our day with a nice coating of white

Last night’s snowfall pretty much followed the script. Early morning snowfall reports received thus far are:

Wyandotte: 4.2″

Metro Airport: 3.3″

Manchester: 1.5″

Farmington Hills: 1.0″

White Lake: 0.4″

This aligns almost perfectly with my expectations yesterday. The only thing that surprised me was the resilience of the warm pavement. As I mentioned the past couple of days, I felt that snow would melt for a while on the pavement and then, after the snow cooled it, would develop a slushy accumulation. Well, I did not see any accumulation on pavement during my drive in from Farmington Hills to downtown Detroit, although I DID see some slush on the overpass after getting off the Lodge Freeway. And with temperatures before dawn dropping to near or a little below freezing, additional slick spots could develop, so use some caution if heading out early this morning.

As for the day ahead, we’ll have partly cloudy skies, then perhaps becoming mostly cloudy for a few hours this afternoon. Aside from some possible snow showers near Lake Huron, the rest of us will have a dry day. Highs only in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius) will be compounded by a northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, which will keep wind chills in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). And it’ll be even cooler in the Thumb.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:43 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:22 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Wednesday night, and temperatures will drop well below freezing, posing a danger to the way-too-early green-up that took place as you and I enjoyed those unusually warm temperatures this spring (I warned you about this possibility way back in March). Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the overnight hours. Lows in the mid to upper 20s (-4 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with temperatures recovering into the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius), although it’ll be noticeably breezy.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs back to our average high in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

We’ll hopefully start Saturday dry…so if you’re a jogger, plan on getting out in the morning. Rain then develops and, just my luck, I have Tigers tickets this Saturday. Oh well. Highs in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Saturday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Sunday starts cloudy, then the clouds move out and we should be mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Reason for Optimism

It appears that the 70s (25 degrees Celsius) return on a couple of days next week!