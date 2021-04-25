2-month-old child taken from parents by armed carjacker found safe, Detroit police say

DETROIT – A 2-month-old child taken by an armed man during a carjacking that happened Saturday night in the 9300 block of East Jefferson in Detroit has been found safe, police say.

On Saturday at around 10 p.m. in the area a 29-year-old woman and 28-year-old man were inside a silver Buick Lucerne with their child when a man armed with a handgun approached the vehicle on foot.

Police say the parents jumped out of the vehicle and the mother exchanged gunfire with the armed man.

The armed man then managed to make his way inside the vehicle and drove off with the child still inside the car.

Officers eventually found the baby and vehicle in an alley near Crane and Canfield. The baby was evaluated by medics then reunited with his parents.

Police have identified the 35-year-old carjacker who the mother and father knew. They are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Section at 313-596-2555.

