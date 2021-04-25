Dearborn woman co-founds press company for aspiring artists

DEARBORN, Mich. – As a young Arab American woman navigating her way through the comic book industry, Ayah Krisht didn’t see a lot of representation.

Instead of being discouraged by closed doors, she co-founded her own company and is opening the doors for other aspiring artists.

Krisht has loved art since she was young and also wanted to use their voice to make a difference.

“It’s really important to us to provide this platform run by artists for artists,” Krisht said.

A pair of Dearborn friends with a passion for comic books and graphic design decided to launch their own company in 2019.

“We’re just interested in kind of elevating voices from different backgrounds that might not always be able to get their work out there and publishing spaces,” Krisht said.

Maamoul Press offers women and those who identify as non-binary an outlet to express themselves through art.

“It’s so unique because no other medium kind of presents, time and space in the same ways,” Krisht said. “There’s a lot that you can do on the page.”

