Children as young as 2 now required to wear masks in public

DETROIT – Since last year a Canton nursery has had kids wearing masks when they come in and out of the building. On Monday, kids had masks on all day there except for when they were eating or napping.

“I don’t really think this was a big deal for a lot of the kids,” said Mary Ann Fraser, director of the Canton based Real Life Nursery School.

She says day one of the state’s mask mandate for kids aged 2-4 was not difficult.

Read more: Parents react to Michigan’s mask mandate expanding to children as young as 2

“Today was actually a pretty good day. I went around to all the classrooms and noticed the kids all have their masks on, and I go good job boys and girls, give yourself a high five,” said Fraser.

Dr. Hannan AlSahlani is a mom of four and owns Serenity Pediatrics in Bloomfield Hills. She says like anything it took some time for her youngest to get used to wearing a mask.

“In the beginning it was a challenge, I’m not gonna lie, it was just new and different for a three year old, it’s challenging to have a mask on,” said Dr. AlSahlani.

She has some simple tips for parents.