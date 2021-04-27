HUD awards $2.3 million to Detroit Housing Commission to help families secure employment, higher-paying jobs

DETROIT – On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a $28 million investment to 12 public housing agencies to help families increase earned income and improve economic mobility.

The Detroit Housing Commission was awarded $2.3 million.

Awarded through HUD’s Jobs Plus program, these grants support work readiness and connect public housing residents with employment, education, and financial empowerment services —part of an evidence-based model proven to help public housing residents find and keep jobs. Read more about how these PHAs will put their grant funds to work.

“Providing resources so that public housing residents can achieve economic and housing stability is an important part of HUD’s mission,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “HUD is committed to empowering and working with our local partners to help residents reach their goals and uplift their families.”

