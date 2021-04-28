Cloudy icon
16-year-old boy hurt after several cars hit by gunfire in Belleville

Police believe shooting to be random

Tim Pamplin

BELLEVILLE, Mich. – Police said a 16-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after three cars were hit by gunfire on Tuesday in Belleville.

The shooting happened as three vehicles were traveling into the downtown area, crossing over Belleville Lake. Officials said another vehicle pulled up beside them and someone inside opened fire.

Authorities believe the shooting may have been random. The injured teen is expected to recover.

Police were able to located the suspected shooter’s vehicle but are still searching for the gunman.

Watch the full report in the video above.

