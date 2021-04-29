Detroit police seek missing 26-year-old man with mental illness

DETROIT – Police are asking for help finding a missing 26-year-old man.

According to authorities, Jalen Browner was last seen Wednesday at about 2 p.m., near the intersection of Joy Road and Tireman Avenue after he jumped out of his mother’s vehicle.

Jalen Browner Details Age 26 Height 6 feet, 1 inch Clothing Red sweatshirt with yellow on the sleeves, red sweatpants and gym shoes Hair Short brown afro, short beard and mustache

Browner is in good physical condition, but his girlfriend said he suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone who has seen Jalen Browner or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

