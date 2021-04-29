Cloudy icon
Local News

Detroit police seek missing 26-year-old man with mental illness

Jalen Browner jumped out of mother’s car, police say

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Jalen Browner (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help finding a missing 26-year-old man.

According to authorities, Jalen Browner was last seen Wednesday at about 2 p.m., near the intersection of Joy Road and Tireman Avenue after he jumped out of his mother’s vehicle.

Jalen BrownerDetails
Age26
Height6 feet, 1 inch
ClothingRed sweatshirt with yellow on the sleeves, red sweatpants and gym shoes
HairShort brown afro, short beard and mustache

Browner is in good physical condition, but his girlfriend said he suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone who has seen Jalen Browner or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

