Detroit police seek missing 26-year-old man with mental illness

DETROIT – Police are asking for help finding a missing 26-year-old man.
According to authorities, Jalen Browner was last seen Wednesday at about 2 p.m., near the intersection of Joy Road and Tireman Avenue after he jumped out of his mother’s vehicle.
|Jalen Browner
|Details
|Age
|26
|Height
|6 feet, 1 inch
|Clothing
|Red sweatshirt with yellow on the sleeves, red sweatpants and gym shoes
|Hair
|Short brown afro, short beard and mustache
Browner is in good physical condition, but his girlfriend said he suffers from a mental illness.
Anyone who has seen Jalen Browner or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.