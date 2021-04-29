Three people charged with home invasion, ethnic intimidation in Walled Lake

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – Three people appeared before a judge for the alleged crimes against a mother and her two children in their Walled Lake home.

Michael Graves, 47, Branden Odegaard, 37, and Maci Pietryga 25, have reportedly admitted to struggling with drugs and now the trio is facing charges related to first-degree home invasion and ethnic intimidation. The incident was caught on camera when they broke into the Indianwood home while allegedly yelling racial slurs.

The detective said the victims and the defendants are complete strangers with the only connection being that they live close to each other.

READ: ‘It was a hate crime’: Walled Lake family fears for safety after violent home invasion

Ad

READ: 3 people in custody after Walled Lake home invasion

A not guilty plea was made on behalf of all three defendants. Graves and Odegaard were both given a $500,000 cash assurity bond, while Pietryga’s bond was set at $350,000.

With the bond being set, some are concerned about the victims who live half a mile away from the three people.

“There is concern regarding the proximity of the defendant to the alleged victims and that a GPS tether would not be utilized due to the significant proximity of the two residences,” said the pre-trial services person.