Detroit business reopens closed business thanks to $10K grant

DETROIT – The owner of a Detroit business is adapting to the pandemic thanks to a grant from Comcast.

Original story: Comcast Rise accepts grant applications from minority-owned businesses in Detroit, Highland Park, Hamtramck

The “Comcast Rise” program aims to assist at minority-owned small businesses in five major U.S. cities. Local 4 covered the story in February and 23-year-old Breona Camel, the owner of The Dinner Plate Catering Company in Detroit was listening.

After watching the story, Camel applied for one of the $10,000 grants and she was chosen to be one of the 100 businesses to receive the grant.

Comcast has given out $1 million in grants to businesses owned by people of color.

Since there wasn’t a lot of catering work, Camel had to shut her business due to COVID. With her grant money, she is able to pivot and take her soul food on the roll with a food truck.

Ad

More information on the Comcast Rise program can be found here.