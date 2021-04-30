Huge lake sturgeon believed to be 100 years old caught in Detroit River

A staff member with the Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office lays next to an adult lake sturgeon in the Detroit River on the deck of a boat. Photo courtesy of the Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office's Facebook page.

DETROIT – One of the largest lake sturgeons ever recorded in the United States was caught in the Detroit River last week, and it’s believed to be more than 100 years old.

The Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office reported Friday that a native species crew caught a massive lake sturgeon weighing in at 240 pounds and measuring 6 feet and 10 inches long in the Detroit River. Not only is the fish reportedly one of the largest lake sturgeon ever recorded in U.S. history, but officials believe it is more than 100 years old.

“Based on its girth and size, it is assumed to be a female and that she has been roaming our waters over 100 years,” the conservation program said of the fish on Facebook. “So, she likely hatched in the Detroit River around 1920 when Detroit became the 4th largest city in America.”

Lake sturgeons typically range from 3 to 6 feet in length when fully grown. According to Michigan Sea Grant, lake sturgeon are one of the oldest species in the Great Lakes. The fish can reportedly live for 55 to 150 years and can reach a length of 8 feet and a weight of 300 pounds.

The conservation office says the large female fish, who has a girth of about 4 feet, was promptly released back into the Detroit River after being processed.

