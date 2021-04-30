Semi truck crash along I-96 caused by driver choking on piece of fruit, police say

Pictures of an April 30, 2021, semi truck crash along I-96 at M-100.

A semi truck crash that partially closed I-96 on Friday happened because the driver choked on a piece of fruit, Michigan State Police said.

State troopers were called at 6:57 p.m. Friday (April 30) to the scene of a semi truck crash along westbound I-96 near M-100, according to authorities.

Police said the driver of the semi truck was eating a piece of fruit and started to choke, causing him to drive off the highway into a ditch.

Nobody was injured in the crash, officials said.

The right lane of the highway is closed as authorities work to remove the semi truck. They said they expect to have the highway completely reopened by 10 a.m. Friday.

The scene of an April 30, 2021, semi truck crash along I-96 at M-100. (Michigan State Police)

The scene of an April 30, 2021, semi truck crash along I-96 at M-100. (Michigan State Police)