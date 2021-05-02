Family, pets safe after massive Commerce Township house fire

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Neighbors rushed to help after hearing what sounded like an explosion Friday at a Commerce Township home.

According to authorities, a carport that had several large propane tanks inside caught fire. Firecrews believe the sounds of explosions were the tanks bursting.

The Commerce Township Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to other homes.

The homeowner said he’s grateful his family and cats got out safely.

The carport was destroyed and the home had some smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Video of the blaze can be seen in the player above.