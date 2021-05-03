Tiki torch falls over, causes fire that displaces residents from 12 Monroe County apartments

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A tiki torch that accidentally fell over started a fire that displaced residents from 12 apartments in Monroe County, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at 12:39 a.m. Monday (May 3) to an apartment on Canterberry Lane in Berlin Township.

Callers reported flames on the outside of the building, and troopers evacuated residents.

Officials believe the fire started when a tiki torch filled with lighter fluid accidentally fell over.

One resident was treated for burns on his hand, police said.

Residents from 12 apartments were displaced by the fire, and three apartments were seriously damaged, according to authorities.

Displaced residents are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.