Cloudy icon
59º

Local News

Tiki torch falls over, causes fire that displaces residents from 12 Monroe County apartments

1 person treated for burns on hand

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

Tags: 
Berlin Township
,
Monroe County
,
Local
,
Apartment Fire
,
Tiki Torch Fire
,
Fire
,
Michigan State Police
,
MSP
,
Canterberry Lane
,
Berlin Township Fire
A fire truck.
A fire truck. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A tiki torch that accidentally fell over started a fire that displaced residents from 12 apartments in Monroe County, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at 12:39 a.m. Monday (May 3) to an apartment on Canterberry Lane in Berlin Township.

Callers reported flames on the outside of the building, and troopers evacuated residents.

Officials believe the fire started when a tiki torch filled with lighter fluid accidentally fell over.

One resident was treated for burns on his hand, police said.

Residents from 12 apartments were displaced by the fire, and three apartments were seriously damaged, according to authorities.

Displaced residents are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: