Local News

Woman in critical condition after being shot as she worked on Detroit house

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

A Detroit police car (WDIV)
DETROIT – A 33-year-old woman was shot as she was working on a house Sunday in Detroit.

According to authorities, it happened at about 5:40 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Russell Street and Chrysler Drive, near I-75. Police said the woman was working on a house when a dark SUV pulled up and a man inside the vehicle fired shots, striking the woman.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1340.

