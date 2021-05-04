Michigan school districts struggle with growing teacher shortage

DETROIT – There is a growing teacher shortage in the State of Michigan. New research indicates we are running out of time to find solutions. Now Michigan’s 1.5 million students are headed into a crisis.

“Schools are having trouble attracting teachers and they’re having trouble keeping the teachers who they are able to attract,” said Koby Levin of Chalkbeat Detroit, a nonprofit news organization covering education in the city and communities across the United States.

The trend is teachers are leaving classrooms faster than they can be replaced.

“Since August the retirements of teachers in the middle of the school year is up 44 percent compared to the middle of the school year retirements during the 2019 and 2020 school year. There’s a significant rise in the number of teachers who just quit and left the classroom in the middle of the school year for a variety of reasons,” said Chad Livengood, a senior editor covering public policy with Crain’s Detroit Business.

Ad

The districts likely to suffer more are those already suffering the most. That includes poor and urban school districts and rural school systems, according to joint research conducted by Chalkbeat and Crain’s Detroit Business.

“Teachers are burning out for a lack of support. And in many cases because they don’t feel that they have the community at school, the aides the paraprofessionals, social workers who are able to back up their work, and allow them to get on with the fundamental task that they’re given which is to connect with students and facilitate student learning,” said Levin.

Owen Bondono is the 2020-2021 Michigan Teacher of the Year who knows firsthand why many teachers are leaving some school districts, because he was one of them.

His decision to leave the profession came in the middle of the year.