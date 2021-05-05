Detroit police search for 13-year-old runaway girl

DETROIT – Police are searching for 13-year-old runaway Synnia Ewing, who they said was last seen on May 4.

Detroit police said the teen was last seen at about 3 p.m. in the 18400 block of Annchester Road. It was reported that she left her grandmother’s house without permission.

Police said her mother has been in contact with her via text messaging, however the 13-year-old is refusing to tell her where she is located. The mother reported that Synnia has left home before but always returned home.

Police said Synnia is in good physical and mental condition.

Synnia Ewing Details Age 13 years old Height 6′ Weight 135 pounds Clothing Pink hoodie with the word “LOVE” on it, black jeans and black shoes Other Brown eyes, braided black and blue hair

Anyone with information is asked to contact to Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

