Man holds knife to cashier’s neck while robbing Walgreens in Dearborn Heights, police say

The suspect in a May 5, 2021, robbery at Walgreen's in Dearborn Heights.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A man held a knife to the cashier’s neck overnight while robbing a Walgreens in Dearborn Heights, police said.

The robbery happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday (May 5) at the Walgreens on the corner of Telegraph and Van Born roads, according to authorities.

Police said a man entered the Walgreens and walked around the store before approaching the front counter and register.

He waited for a customer to leave, then went around the counter and grabbed the cashier, officials said. Authorities said he put a knife to her neck and forced her to open the register.

The man took money from the register while keeping the knife at the woman’s neck, police said. Then, he ran around the counter and out the front doors, according to officials.

Police describe him as 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was wearing a face mask, glasses, a black shirt, an unzipped dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

He fled the scene north on Telegraph Road in an older model blue or black Ford Escape, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dearborn Heights police at 313-277-7707.