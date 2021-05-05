Road rage driver throws iced tea through van window onto victims in Troy; van struck by gunshot

TROY, Mich. – A man who was driving erratically in Troy threw iced tea on two victims through the window of a work van when it stopped at a red light and then shot the van as it drove away, officials said.

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. April 29 on the northbound I-75 exit ramp to westbound West Big Beaver Road, according to authorities.

Two people were inside a 2009 GMC Savanna work van on their way to a job site when they saw a black 2006 Chrysler 300 being driven erratically, Troy police said.

As the van exited the freeway, the driver of the Chrysler 300 drove onto the shoulder of the ramp and struck several traffic cones, officials said.

The driver of the Chrysler motioned for the people in the work van to roll down their window at the end of the ramp when they stopped at the red light, according to police. He then got out of the Chrysler and threw an Arizona drink can at them, splashing them both, authorities said.

When the light turned green and the van drove away, the victims said they heard a loud bang they believed to be a gunshot. They drove to a police state, where they found a bullet hole in the passenger side of the van, officials said.

Police said there were four people inside the Chrysler 300, and the victims didn’t see who fired the shot.

