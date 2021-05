SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Shelby Township Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Marian Drive, near 24 Mile Rd and Schoenherr Rd.

Local 4 sources tell us an 86-year-old man shot a 67-year-old woman.

At first, officers treated the situation like a barricade. When police entered the home, they found the man and woman deceased. Officers are now investigating what led to the shooting.