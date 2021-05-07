Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are searching for 15-year-old Aaliyah Ellis, who was last seen on Wednesday, May 5.

Detroit police said Aaliyah was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Hazelwood Street. It was reported that she ran away from home being disciplined.

According to police, the teen’s mother reported that she has left home before and was found near the area of Tuxedo Street and La Salle Boulevard.

Aaliyah is in good physical and mental condition.

Aaliyah Ellis Details Age 15 years old Height 5′8″ Weight 115 pounds Other Medium complexion, wearing a braided bun hairsyle

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

