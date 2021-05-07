Cloudy icon
45º

Local News

Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Aaliyah Ellis was last seen on May 5, police say

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Missing In Michigan
,
Missing
,
Missing Teen
,
Aaliyah Ellis
,
Detroit
,
Hazelwood Street
,
Detroit Police
,
Detroit Police Department
,
DPD
,
DPD 10th Precinct
,
Crime Stoppers
,
Tuxedo Street
,
La Salle Boulevard
,
Local News
,
Local
,
News
,
Michigan
,
Michigan News
,
Wayne County
Aaliyah Ellis
Aaliyah Ellis (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for 15-year-old Aaliyah Ellis, who was last seen on Wednesday, May 5.

Detroit police said Aaliyah was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Hazelwood Street. It was reported that she ran away from home being disciplined.

According to police, the teen’s mother reported that she has left home before and was found near the area of Tuxedo Street and La Salle Boulevard.

Aaliyah is in good physical and mental condition.

Aaliyah EllisDetails
Age15 years old
Height5′8″
Weight115 pounds
OtherMedium complexion, wearing a braided bun hairsyle

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: