Cloudy icon
45º

Local News

Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old girl last seen on May 3

Family reported Kateara Williams left with unknown person, police say

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Missing In Michigan
,
Missing
,
Missing Teen
,
Kateara Williams
,
Vaughan Street
,
Detroit
,
Michigan
,
Detroit Police
,
DPD
,
Detroit Police Department
,
Crime Stoppers
,
Chrysler 300
Kateara Williams (photo provided by Detroit Police Department)
Kateara Williams (photo provided by Detroit Police Department) (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for 14-year-old Kateara Williams, who they said was last seen on May 3.

Detroit police said Kateara was last seen at about 3 p.m. in the 9000 block of Vaughan Street. Police said that her mother reported the teen leaving her residence with an unknown person driving a silver Chrysler 300 with a large decal on the window, Michigan license plate No. EDH4059.

Kateara WilliamsDetails
Age14 years old
Height5′7″
Weight170 pounds
OtherMedium brown complexion, brown eyes and dark hair

Police said Kateara is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: