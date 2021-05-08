Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old girl last seen on May 3

DETROIT – Police are searching for 14-year-old Kateara Williams, who they said was last seen on May 3.

Detroit police said Kateara was last seen at about 3 p.m. in the 9000 block of Vaughan Street. Police said that her mother reported the teen leaving her residence with an unknown person driving a silver Chrysler 300 with a large decal on the window, Michigan license plate No. EDH4059.

Kateara Williams Details Age 14 years old Height 5′7″ Weight 170 pounds Other Medium brown complexion, brown eyes and dark hair

Police said Kateara is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

