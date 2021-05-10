Pontiac man stabbed in sleep by granddaughter after letting her stay on his couch

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 75-year-old Pontiac man was stabbed in his sleep by his granddaughter after he let her stay on his couch because she had nowhere to live, police said.

Officials said they were called at 12:08 a.m. Monday (May 10) to the Phoenix Place Apartments in the 47200 block of Woodward Avenue in Pontiac.

Oakland County deputies found a woman in the lobby of the apartment building, and she told them she had stabbed a man in an upstairs apartment because he tried to kill her, according to authorities.

Deputies found the 75-year-old man on the floor of his apartment with multiple cuts on his head, face, arms, chest and tongue, they said. He was treated and taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital in critical condition.

The man told authorities he had been sleeping in his bedroom when his granddaughter came in and attacked him with a large knife. He said he had no idea why she attacked him, according to police.

His granddaughter had contacted him several hours before the attack and said she had nowhere to live, so he let her stay with him and sleep on the couch, the man told police.

The 27-year-old granddaughter, also of Pontiac, had a cut on her hand, police said. She was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Oakland County Jail with charges pending.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.