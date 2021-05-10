Cloudy icon
57º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Woman’s body found in Westland storage unit; man taken into custody

32-year-old man arrested in connection with woman’s death, police say

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

Tags: 
Westland
,
Van Buren Township
,
Wayne County
,
Local
,
Westland Storage Unit
,
Homicide
,
Van Buren Police
,
Crime
,
Westland Crime
,
Van Buren Township Crime
,
Van Buren Township Police
,
Van Buren Township Police Department
,
Monroe County
,
Exeter Township
,
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
,
Westlake Apartments
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs.

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police have taken a man into custody after a woman’s body was found in a Westland storage unit, officials said.

Van Buren Township police were called around 4 p.m. Sunday (May 9) about a possible shooting at the Westlake Apartments.

It was later determined that someone had shot a woman in one of the apartments, but her body had been moved, according to authorities.

Officers learned a suspect’s name and discovered the scene of the homicide at the apartments, police said.

A search warrant was obtained and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested the suspect, a 32-year-old man, at another location, according to officials.

Van Buren Township detectives said they executed a search warrant on a storage unit in Westland. They found the body of a 31-year-old woman, authorities said.

Officials are still investigating the case.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: