Woman’s body found in Westland storage unit; man taken into custody

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police have taken a man into custody after a woman’s body was found in a Westland storage unit, officials said.

Van Buren Township police were called around 4 p.m. Sunday (May 9) about a possible shooting at the Westlake Apartments.

It was later determined that someone had shot a woman in one of the apartments, but her body had been moved, according to authorities.

Officers learned a suspect’s name and discovered the scene of the homicide at the apartments, police said.

A search warrant was obtained and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested the suspect, a 32-year-old man, at another location, according to officials.

Van Buren Township detectives said they executed a search warrant on a storage unit in Westland. They found the body of a 31-year-old woman, authorities said.

Ad

Officials are still investigating the case.