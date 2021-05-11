Metro Detroit weather: Another round of frost advisories in place for Tuesday night

DETROIT – Another round of Frost Advisories are in place for Tuesday night, but we turn the corner on Wednesday.

Trending Warmer

Tuesday night will be the coldest night of our forecast with lows in the low-to-mid 30s areawide. Just like the last two nights, the coldest temperatures will be west of US-23 in the West Zone and some inland spots in the North Zone. Temperatures should remain in the mid 30s for the Metro Zone. Then plenty of sunshine gets us to the 60s on Wednesday afternoon. From there we make improvements every day through the weekend, finally reaching above normal by Saturday.

Weekend Changes

We’ve made a tweak to the weekend forecast. And it’s a positive one, if you’re looking for dry weather. The rain chances that were possible on Sunday now look delayed. So we’re pushing the showers off until Monday. Saturday should be the brighter of the two days with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect more clouds than sun on Sunday. Temperatures will be similar both days, but Sunday may be a degree or two warmer.

Ad

Streaky Precipitation

Last week we made up for lost time with shower chances. This week, after any stray Tuesday evening showers take off, we’ll stay dry until at least Monday of next week. Although that system looks pretty wet, it may slide primarily south of us. So not everyone may see a raindrop. There’s a likely chance that most of the area will be rain free for the next seven days!

TRACKING WEATHER