LIVE STREAM: Detroit mayor announces plans to vaccinate children ages 12+

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is holding a news briefing Wednesday afternoon to discuss the city’s plans to vaccinate children between the ages of 12 and 15 against COVID-19.

This event has ended.

Joined by the city’s Chief Public Health Office Denise Fair, Mayor Duggan is expected to provide a general COVID vaccination update for the city on Wednesday, in addition to announcing plans to vaccinate adolescents once the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) grants authorization of the vaccine for children ages 12-15.

On Wednesday, an independent panel with the CDC will review Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents within the age range. The Food and Drug Administration this week granted emergency use authorization of the vaccine for U.S. teens within that age range after Pfizer studies showed that the vaccine was 100% effective in over 2,000 adolescents.

Ad

Related: Michigan Gov. Whitmer encourages parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID when it’s available

COVID shots in children ages 12-15 could begin as soon as Thursday. Vaccine participation has recently slowed throughout the state of Michigan, particularly in the city of Detroit. Michigan officials hope that by expanding the age of eligible individuals, coronavirus vaccinations will ramp up again.

Related: Everything to know about COVID in Michigan on May 12: Restrictions, metrics, vaccinations