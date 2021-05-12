Metro Detroit weather: Chilly start with sunny 60s later

Well, we’ve done it. We made it through that less-than-desirable stretch of May weather, which culminated with pretty crummy Mother’s Day weather. But that’s all in the rearview mirror now, and we can finally look forward to some of the good stuff!

We will start our Hump Day chilly, but with full sunshine this morning that will launch temperatures quickly upward – typical for a dry airmass. In fact, we’ll likely be twenty degrees (that’s about ten degrees Celsius) warmer by lunchtime, and rise into the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius) for an afternoon high. Some of us will become partly cloudy this afternoon, but that will not diminish what’s shaping up to be a fantastic day. Even the wind should be lighter today than it was the past couple of days, generally blowing from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:15 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:45 p.m.

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius), and calm air.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday, with highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Saturday still looks fabulous, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

I’m still keeping Sunday dry and, if we can hang onto the partly cloudy skies, then it’ll be another great weekend day with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Important Reminder

Even though it’s been cool outside, please remember that the sun’s rays are quite strong now. The temperature has absolutely nothing to do with unprotective skin’s ability to burn if exposed too long. Make sure to wear sunscreen and a hat even if you’ll be out in the late morning / early afternoon sun for as little as 30 to 60 minutes (less if you are fair skinned). Remember: every sunburn you get ratchets up your chances of getting skin cancer. And trust me: as someone who has had cancer, I’ll just say that you don’t want to go down that road.