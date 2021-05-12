Warren police seek man who allegedly kidnapped ex-girlfriend

DETROIT – Warren police are searching for 31-year-old Adrian Lamar Brown who allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend Michelle Jackson.

The incident happened at a Subway on 9 Mile Road near Schoenherr Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Brown was sentenced last week for a similar crime.

“I would consider him armed and dangerous. He forced the victim into the car,” said Warren Police Lt. David Kriss.

“We’re obviously concerned for her safety. He has a violent past. We want to find her to make sure she’s safe first and foremost.”

Police are looking for this burgundy SUV. It has a Florida plate and smashed out back windows.

Warren police say it was last seen near 7 Mile Road and I-75 in Detroit.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 586-574-4877 or 248-417-7500.

