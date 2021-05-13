18-year-old woman carjacked by armed man on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – An 18-year-old woman was carjacked overnight by an armed man on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday (May 13) in the 7700 block of Grandmont Avenue, according to authorities.

Detroit police said an 18-year-old woman went to her gold 2006 Ford to get someone out of it when a man armed with a gun knocked on the window while she was inside.

She got out of the car and the man got in and drove south on Grandmont Avenue, officials said.

Police said the man was wearing all black clothing and a ski mask. He was armed with a Glock handgun with an extended clip, authorities said.

Officials continue to investigate.