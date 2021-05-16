24-year-old dies after vehicle collides with moving train in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman whose vehicle collided with a moving train.

The 24-year-old was traveling in a white Chevrolet Malibu going east on West Chicago Boulevard when her vehicle broke through a barrier and struck a moving train near the Southfield Freeway Service Drive, according to police. The incident happened Sunday at 2:15 p.m.

Police said the woman left the scene on foot after the crash. She was located in the area of West Chicago and Artesian and transported to a hospital. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260.

