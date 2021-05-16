How Metro Detroit churches are adjusting to new mask guidelines

As of Saturday, Michigan lifted mask requirements for most indoor and outdoor settings for fully vaccinated residents. The move matches newly issued guidance from the CDC.

“Even though the mandate has been lifted we’re still going to wear masks,” Pastor Larry Jordan with Family Victory Fellowship Church in Southfield said.

Jordan said he’s comfortable with the decision to still wear masks.

“People have different levels of comfort. Some people are fearful. Some people are not fearful. But, I think, as the responsibility I have as a spiritual leader is to make sure everybody is comfortable,” Jordan said.

Jordan said they will keep their masks for the time being and also continue their cleaning protocols.

“We’re going to make it a gradual process,” Pastor Tim Holzerland with Shepherd King Lutheran Church in West Bloomfield Township said.

Holzerland said they’ll keep their masks, at least for now.

“We want to keep as many of the members and guests who come to worship with us as comfortable as possible,” Holzerland said.

Pastor Mike Rice with Faith Covenant Church in Farmington Hills said his church will give people options. They’ll be able to livestream the service or go in-person.

“Our first service is going to remain the same. So that includes masks for everybody who attends and social distancing at 6 feet. The change that we’re making starting next weekend is we will, on our second service shift, distancing from 6 feet to 3 feet and then make masks optional,” Rice said.

