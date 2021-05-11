Detroit police chief talks retirement, experience, next steps

DETROIT – After announcing his retirement, Detroit police Chief James Craig sat down with Local 4 to talk about his experience and what’s next.

Watch Craig’s interview with Local 4′s Evrod Cassimy above.

Chief Craig announced his retirement from the Detroit Police Department on Monday, calling it a “bittersweet” moment after serving in the role for the last eight years. He says the decision to retire is voluntary, and that his last day will be on June 1 -- which will mark 44 years in law enforcement.

Watch here: Chief Craig announces retirement from Detroit Police Department

Ad

Rumors began circulating about Craig’s retirement at the end of last week, alongside rumors that he is considering a future in politics. Craig has not confirmed whether or not he intends to run for office, but sources say he is considering running for Michigan governor in the next gubernatorial election as a Republican.

“I have not made that decision. I am not ruling it out. There’s an appropriate time and I will get past this and then I will come out with a decision,” Craig said. “I am deeply passionate for public service.”

More: Local leaders respond on potential retirement, political aspirations of Detroit police chief James Craig