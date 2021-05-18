12-year-old boy charged in fatal shooting of Detroit man

The scene of a May 16, 2021, fatal shooting on Detroit's west side.

DETROIT – A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man in Detroit, officials said.

Police said D’Vonte Relford, 25, of Detroit, was shot and killed at 9:28 p.m. Sunday (May 16) in the 16630 block of Mark Twin Street on Detroit’s west side.

Detroit officers found Relford on the ground outside a home with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Medical officials arrived and took Relford to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials said.

Ad

A 12-year-old boy is accused of firing a handgun during a physical altercation, fatally shooting Relford in the back, according to police.

The 12-year-old has been charged as a juvenile with one count of manslaughter and one felony firearm violation.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Juvenile Detention Center.