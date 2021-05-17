26-year-old man shot, killed in Detroit while helping sister

DETROIT – A 26-year-old man was reportedly shot and killed while helping her sister amid a physical altercation in Detroit Sunday night.

According to Detroit police, at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, the 26-year-old man was trying to help his sister, who was in a physical altercation with her ex-boyfriend, 25, in the 16600 block of Mark Twain Street.

The brother was shot at an unknown time amid the altercation. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The 25-year-old ex-boyfriend was arrested following the incident.

No further details have been provided by police at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

