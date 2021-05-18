Dollar store robber zip-tied hands of workers before fleeing with money, store’s surveillance system

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

DETROIT – Police are investigating a dollar store armed robbery that happened Sunday at around 7:56 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

According to police, the robber who was the last person inside the dollar store went to the counter pretending to pay for an item and then pulled out a weapon. He demanded money from the cash registers afterward.

The robber then zip-tied the two female employees hands in the front. One of the women is 41. Police say the second victim is 33.

The robber then ordered one of them to open the safe in the office and fled on foot with an unknown amount of money and the store’s DVR surveillance system.

No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s, has a dark complexion, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and slim with a short beard.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black glasses and all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140.

