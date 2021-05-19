25-year-old Pittsfield Township man shot in Detroit, police say

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have determined a 25-year-old man was shot last week in Detroit after initial reports indicated the shooting happened in Washtenaw County.

Pittsfield Township officers were called at 8:03 p.m. Thursday (May 13) to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, officials said.

A 25-year-old Pittsfield Township man had been shot in the arm, and authorities initially believed the shooting had occurred in the 2100 block of Glencoe Hills Drive.

Deputies and police officers have determined that the shooting happened in Detroit, and a firearm was found in an apartment complex, authorities said. A car damaged by gunfire was also discovered, police said.

The matter has been turned over to the Detroit Police Department, officials said.

The 25-year-old man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.