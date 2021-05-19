Detroit Public Schools Community District: Schools can resume in-person learning May 24

In this image made from video, an empty classroom is shown at David Ellis Academy in Detroit, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. It's coming up on a year since most of the students at the pre-K through 8th grade public charter school last had an in-person school day. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)

DETROIT – Schools within the Detroit Public Schools Community District will be allowed to resume in-person learning starting Monday, May 24.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti released a statement Wednesday that said the school board approved new safety matrix that will be used to determine the opening and closing of schools.

“As a district, we intend to fully meet students’ and families’ demand for a full schedule of in person learning next Fall -- along with a full schedule of virtual school if that is the option families want and the Legislature funds and allows it,” reads a statement from Vitti.

The district paused face-to-face learning in April during a spike in COVID-19 cases in the region. The decision was made to pause face-to-face learning until sometime in May.

Ad

Meanwhile, Vitti said teachers still have the choice to teach in-person based on an agreement with the teachers union, which expires June 30.

“There are about 100 teachers teaching in person right now based on the board’s action last month to allow individual teachers the opportunity to work in person within their classrooms if they wanted,” reads Vitti’s statement. “We expect more teachers to work in person with this latest announcement. Many felt more comfortable doing so if it was allowed districtwide by the district. Before the November spike when in-person learning was suspended, there were about 550 teachers working in person. As a reminder, nearly 20,000 families requested in person learning based on the latest survey. About 5,000 are attending the Learning Centers right which allows students to learning online at school and receive academic support from personnel. The Learning Centers will remain open.”

Ad

Related: Student demand for in-person learning far outweighs the number of teachers willing to return in Detroit

More: Michigan to urge schools to keep mask rules in place