Police use Tasers on man who got mad about pickup being towed in Allen Park, wielded 6-foot pipe

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – State police said they were forced to use two Tasers on a man who got so angry about his pickup truck being towed in Allen Park that he threatened them with a six-foot metal pipe and other tools.

Michigan State Police troopers were removing disabled vehicles from I-94 near Oakwood Boulevard in Allen Park at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday (May 18), according to authorities.

One of the troopers spoke with a 36-year-old man who got mad when he learned his pickup was going to be towed, police said.

The driver became combative, picked up a six-foot metal pipe, and sat in the back of his pickup truck, officials said. When other troopers arrived, he started waving the pipe and threatening them, according to police.

Authorities said the man threw the pipe at a trooper’s feet, then went into the back of his pickup before throwing a tool box, a hammer and screwdrivers, nearly hitting troopers.

As the man started to move to the front of his pickup, a trooper deployed a Taser, but it was ineffective, police said.

A second trooper deployed a Taser, and this time, it worked, according to authorities.

The man was taken into custody and lodged at the Dearborn Heights Police Department pending charges.

No troopers or citizens were hurt during the incident, officials said.